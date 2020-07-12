Sophie’s legacy after tissue donation to ground breaking bone cancer research

The Taylor family said they did not hestitate to take part in the research, as daughter Sophie donated tissue to the research led by the University of East Anglia into bone cancer. Picture: UEA/Taylor family Archant

The family of a five-year-old who died of cancer hopes new breakthrough research will allow future children in her position to get a “better outcome”.

Sophie Taylor passed away on January 18, one year after being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Alex Taylor Sophie Taylor passed away on January 18, one year after being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Alex Taylor

Sophie Taylor, from Sprowston, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January 2018 and underwent surgery to amputate part of her leg, as well as chemotherapy.

Despite her diagnosis, Sophie went to the top of Snowdon to play football, and became friends with former Norwich City and now Leicester City star James Maddison.

Alex Taylor said: “We didn’t get to try the options we put on the table but we are extremely pleased that Sophie has been able to help in the way she did.

Sophie Taylor with canaries player James Maddison. Picture: Alex Taylor Sophie Taylor with canaries player James Maddison. Picture: Alex Taylor

“We will continue to support Darrell and the work he does and Sophie’s future charity will aim to support the continuation of bone cancer research so future Sophies get a better outcome.

“Sophie was simply a child from out of this world, she demonstrated strength and courage beyond comprehension and deserved a much better outcome.

“We are so proud of how she fought and even more so that she has contributed to research which will be lifesaving for future children.”

