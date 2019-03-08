Gallery

The Norwich artist shaping the design industry for major brands including Adidas and Michael Kors

Freelance graphic designer Sophie Moates, from Norwich, has created collage artwork for big brands including Adidas (pictured). Picture: Sophie Moates Sophie Moates

With an impressive client list including big household names Adidas and Michael Kors, 22-year-old Sophie Moates is part of a new generation of artists shaping the design industry.

Norwich graphic designer and YouTube star Sophie Moates. Picture: Neil Didsbury Norwich graphic designer and YouTube star Sophie Moates. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) graduate mixes a blend of hand-cut collage and graphic design to create mind-boggling and dreamlike artwork for major brands, magazines and music bands and artists.

“I have created collage artwork for brands such as Adidas, creating window displays for their stores and social media,” she said. “[And] Michael Kors creating artwork for their graffiti collection.

“For Adobe I created a digital collage piece for their Adobe Stock brand and London Show.

“My style is all about hand cut and handmade processes using images from books and magazines, often from charity shops.

“I love creating surreal pieces that evoke different feelings and meanings from each different person who may view it.”

The freelance graphic designer graduated from NUA in 2017 with a degree in Design for Publishing and her artwork has been displayed in galleries in Norwich, Edinburgh and Madrid.

“‘Mindless’ was one of the first collages I ever made so it holds a super special place for me,” she said. “It was featured on the website Redbubble and this was the first time my collage work had been recognised in an article.

“Two of my favourite collages which I have created has to be ‘Monumental Discussion’ and ‘The Pack’, they are two that just worked perfectly with how I imagined them.

Freelance graphic designer Sophie Moates, from Norwich, has created collage artwork for big brands including fashion designer Michael Kors (pictured). Picture: Sophie Moates Freelance graphic designer Sophie Moates, from Norwich, has created collage artwork for big brands including fashion designer Michael Kors (pictured). Picture: Sophie Moates

“Having the images merge together so seamlessly is a dream with collage art, as sometimes you may have an idea but can’t find the images to fulfil it, but those two collages came to life with the perfect combination of images.”

Sophie also incorporates her artistic skills in another creative venture - ASMR videos.

She is the latest YouTuber making noise on the ASMR scene, with thousands of followers tuning in to watch videos of her whispering and tapping objects in order to feel relaxed and fall asleep.

The full-time YouTuber has more than 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel ASMRplanet, with her most popular video - of her delicately applying make-up on a doll’s head - racking up 5.9m views.

NUA graduate Sophie Moates, 22, a freelance graphic designer from Norwich, has had her work displayed in art galleries. Pictured is The Pack. Picture: Sophie Moates NUA graduate Sophie Moates, 22, a freelance graphic designer from Norwich, has had her work displayed in art galleries. Pictured is The Pack. Picture: Sophie Moates

She said: “I am really enjoying merging my video-making with my artwork and that is a main focus for me at the moment.

“My YouTube channel ASMRplanet allows me the opportunity to experiment with art processes in new and exciting ways.”

NUA graduate Sophie Moates, 22, a freelance graphic designer from Norwich, has had her work displayed in art galleries. Pictured is Monumental Discussion. Picture: Sophie Moates NUA graduate Sophie Moates, 22, a freelance graphic designer from Norwich, has had her work displayed in art galleries. Pictured is Monumental Discussion. Picture: Sophie Moates

Freelance graphic designer Sophie Moates, from Norwich, has created collage artwork for big brands. Her work has been displayed in galleries in Norwich, Edinburgh and Madrid. Picture: Sophie Moates Freelance graphic designer Sophie Moates, from Norwich, has created collage artwork for big brands. Her work has been displayed in galleries in Norwich, Edinburgh and Madrid. Picture: Sophie Moates