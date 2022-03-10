News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

It's a Woman's World: Norfolk Olympian Sophie McKinna on her sport

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 10:31 AM March 10, 2022
sophie mckinna

Sophie McKinna recently took victory at the British Athletics Championships with a throw of 18.28m. - Credit: PA

The UK’s number one shot put and Norfolk Olympian has urged young women to give the sport a try. 

Sophie McKinna, of Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, first took up the sport when her mum entered her into a competition aged 13. 

She scooped second place and said it was the moment she never looked back. 

Miss McKinna also highlighted her pride in being able to have a career “built on local facilities”. 

She added: “There have been some great things happen in my career but there have also been some really tough things, like injury and controversy over qualifying marks. 

“Being a female shot put comes with its own stigma - it's certainly not considered a feminine sport – and while I am not discriminated, I am stereotyped by what I do. 

Sophie McKinna during competition at World Championships in Doha Picture: PA

Sophie McKinna during competition at World Championships in Doha Picture: PA - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

“Men can be intimidated by that but at the same time, there are a lot of men who are supportive of female shot puts. 

“I throw because I love it and that's the thing that's kept me going - the love of the sport.” 

Olympics
Norfolk
Gorleston News
East Norfolk News

