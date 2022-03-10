Video
It's a Woman's World: Norfolk Olympian Sophie McKinna on her sport
- Credit: PA
The UK’s number one shot put and Norfolk Olympian has urged young women to give the sport a try.
Sophie McKinna, of Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, first took up the sport when her mum entered her into a competition aged 13.
She scooped second place and said it was the moment she never looked back.
Miss McKinna also highlighted her pride in being able to have a career “built on local facilities”.
She added: “There have been some great things happen in my career but there have also been some really tough things, like injury and controversy over qualifying marks.
“Being a female shot put comes with its own stigma - it's certainly not considered a feminine sport – and while I am not discriminated, I am stereotyped by what I do.
“Men can be intimidated by that but at the same time, there are a lot of men who are supportive of female shot puts.
“I throw because I love it and that's the thing that's kept me going - the love of the sport.”