Artist’s mural transforms hospital wall into a wildlife wonderland

Published: 1:18 PM March 30, 2021

Sophie Cane adding the finishing touches to her mural for North Walsham Hospital - Credit: Richard Batson

A dull brick wall at a Norfolk hospital has been transformed into an idyllic rural river scene by a talented young artist.

Sophie Cane’s mural is brightening the outlook for patients, staff and visitors at North Walsham War Memorial Hospital.

The 8ft by 6ft painting depicts a water scene complete with flowers and wildlife including a kingfisher, heron, butterflies and bees.

The mural came about after the Friends of North Walsham Memorial Hospital appealed for local artists to help brighten an otherwise unremarkable brick wall, at the request of hospital staff and patients.

Keith Jarvis, chairman of the Friends of North Walsham Hospital watches the mural being hung - Credit: Richard Batson

Keith Jarvis, chairman of the Hospital Friends, said: “We are delighted with the mural Sophie has done for us. It really brings a piece of local countryside into the hospital, and is much more pleasant to look at than bricks and mortar.

“Sophie approached the project with energy and enthusiasm, and if it helps showcase her talent to kick-start her art career that will be a bonus."

