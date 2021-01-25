Son's concern as Covid hospital patient, 85, moved seven times in two weeks

Published: 1:38 PM January 25, 2021

The enormous pressure still being placed on staff at a Norfolk hospital has been highlighted by the son of a coronavirus patient who was moved around the facility seven times in the space of two weeks.



The man, who does not want to be named while his mother remains in the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, said he was “shocked” at the manner in which the 85-year-old was being “moved from ward to ward” while suffering from coronavirus.



He explained his mother was even at one stage discharged from the JPUH to a Suffolk care home along with another patient - only to be turned around and driven back to Gorleston late at night when staff said they had no record of the booking and refused her entry.

Latest data shows 716 Covid patients are now in the county's hospitals, down from 739 the week before, and following weeks of increases. But the hospital's critical care capacity is at breaking point - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A spokesperson for the hospital said it had received the family’s complaint and was investigating.

With Covid patients occupying around a third of beds at the hospital, chief operating officer Joanne Segasby explained the situation was much worse than that seen during the first wave.

She said: "The JPH is very busy with both Covid and non-Covid patients, and staff across the hospital are working incredibly hard to treat our patients and make sure the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out is carried out as quickly as possible.

“We have seen many more Covid-positive patients in the hospital in December and January than we saw at the April peak, and our teams have stepped up to the challenges this has presented as well as organising the vaccination of thousands of people in Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

“Many staff have moved into new roles to support their colleagues and we are grateful to all our staff for their ongoing work."

In response letter from the hospital to the complainant, they said they were "sorry to hear of his concerns" regarding his mother's treatment.

The man said: “Although my mother was admitted with suspected Covid, which the paramedics said was to fast-track her through A&E, we called the ambulance in the first place because she couldn't walk without collapsing due to severe pain in her legs.

“She didn’t have coronavirus symptoms before.”

He added: “I'm scared for her health, but I'm honestly more worried about the sheer number of people she’s come into contact with during her many transfers.

“The constant moving is exhausting for her, and it’s putting other people at risk.”

The frequent transfers also led to administrative errors, he claims, which left his mother in unbearable pain the night she returned from Suffolk.

The NNUH is recruiting more staff to help it cope through the pandemic - recently drafting in the army to help cope with demand - Credit: IAN BURT

“She relies on pain relief medication because she has violent spasms in her legs related to her arthritis," he said.

“But when she was brought back from Suffolk, she was taken straight to a ward without going through A&E and being re-registered.

“This meant she didn’t receive her medication or a proper meal until late next morning. It's chaotic."

At the JPUH, the number of Covid patients dropped from 146 on January 12 to 126 a week later. But despite the fall, the hospital is operating at close to capacity, with 96pc of all beds occupied, and just one in 12 critical care beds currently available.

Since the week the national lockdown began, on January 4, infections have fallen by 10pc across Norfolk and in Suffolk - but Dr Louise Smith stressed that the peak in coronavirus deaths is "yet to come".

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis was approached for comment but did not respond.

