Woman died after falling in her home, inquest hears

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 5:46 PM January 8, 2021   
Sonia Harpley, 61, died at her home address of Primrose Square in Swanton Morely on September 28, 2020.

A musical theatre-loving mum who was a retired foster carer died after falling in her home, an inquest has heard.

An inquest into her death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 8 heard how Mrs Harpley  had fallen over in her home and could not get up.

The ambulance service attended her home, and they began CPR when she went into cardiac arrest after becoming short of breath. She died at the scene.

In a statement read out in court from Mrs Harpley's daughter, Natasha, she said: "Mum was very light-spirited, she loved having people around her and going out for dinner. She also had a great love for music and musical theatre."

At the time her post-mortem exam was completed, Mrs Harpley was 5fft 8in and weighed more than 26 stone.

Coroner Catherine Wood gave the cause of death as a congested cardiac failure caused by morbid obesity.


