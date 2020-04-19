Video

Heartbreaking song written for ‘amazing’ man, 62, taken by coronavirus

A heartbreaking tribute has been written by a musician after her mother’s partner was taken after a four week battle with coronavirus.

John Rushmere ,62, from Lowestoft, passed away from Covid-19 after four weeks of intensive care at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

“He was an amazing man,” said Coral Cross, his partner’s daughter. “And he died so young. It’s tragic.”

Ms Cross, a musician who leads the Coral Cross band, described how tough it was for her family as Mr Rushmere spent four weeks battling Covid-19.

She said: “He came down with all the symptoms four weeks ago and while in hospital we hoped he would come out - but he kept improving and then going downhill again. The hospital did everything they could to help him, but it was a bit of a rollercoaster.

“He spent the entire four weeks in intensive care and sadly lost his fight to the virus. He had no underlying health conditions and we are all heartbroken.”

Mr Rushmere lived in Lowestoft his whole life, where he worked as a surveyor.

To help express her grief and give tribute to her mother’s partner of two years, Ms Cross created a song and music video, ‘Standing Tall’ in his memory.

She is encouraging people to donate to the James Paget hospital as well, having already raised £345 since the song was released on Saturday, April 18.

“The video was a way to stay busy as I realised the lyrics are quite poignant for the time we are all in. But it turned into a tribute as John’s health got worse,” MS Cross said.

“He always supported my music - he bought me a guitar not so long ago as an investment for me.”

Since being releases late on Saturday night, the music video has already been seen more than 4,000 times,

Ms Cross said: “I would just ask people to take it seriously, and to support each other. We’re sending love to everyone affected and to John’s family, daughters and sons and everyone who knew him. He was well loved.”