Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Song about Yarmouth’s decline strikes a chord with music fans

PUBLISHED: 13:14 29 January 2019

Matthew Ceiley, whose song Yarmouth Town, has won wide applause Picture: Matthew Ceiley

Matthew Ceiley, whose song Yarmouth Town, has won wide applause Picture: Matthew Ceiley

Matthew Ceiley

For two decades Matthew Ceiley has been cheerfully writing songs for a small but appreciative audience mainly comprising family and friends.

But the 38-year-old’s latest offering has struck a chord with a much larger crowd, some 10,000 queuing up to listen to his nostalgic tune Yarmouth Town and applauding its misty-eyed sentiment.

“It has just gone mad,” he said. “I have been waiting for this for 20 years.”

The father-of-three estimates he has written around 200 songs, but only one other about his beloved home town.

Inspiration, he said, had come in the middle of the night when he crept downstairs and dashed off the lyrics in one go just as they were buzzing around in his head.

Matthew Ceiley, whose song Yarmouth Town, has won wide applause Picture: Matthew CeileyMatthew Ceiley, whose song Yarmouth Town, has won wide applause Picture: Matthew Ceiley

“The main sentiment is that it breaks my heart to see the town centre half empty and like a shell of what it was,” he said.

“But I see the love and passion of the people who care about it.

“The people are good, so the town will be good.

“It must have started something up in me and it seems everybody has a similar feeling.

Matthew Ceiley with his wife Elizabeth and their three children Picture: Matthew CeileyMatthew Ceiley with his wife Elizabeth and their three children Picture: Matthew Ceiley

“I am just happy that people are listening to my song. That means a lot to me because it is something I care about.”

Introducing the track to his followers on Facebook he said: “This is a new song called Yarmouth Town.

“The song is about my love for the town and how much it saddens me to see it’s decline.

“I have had some fantastic times in this town, hopefully the town will once again be great, so my children can have great memories too.”

The lyrics about the town looking sad and never seeming so bad are contrasted with flickering images of the fishing and holiday heyday when the riverside was busy with industry and the Golden Mile was crowded with funseekers.

Mr Ceiley, a support worker who also works at McColls, said he had been blown away by the response.

Pam Bullent said on Facebook: “Really enjoyed the song and your voice, and the video reminds me how lovely our town once was, sadly no more.”

Janine Layla Scott added: “Beautiful! And a bit like Rod Stewart! Absolutely love it! My home town was better years ago wish I had been born in a different era.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk braces itself for snow as second weather warning is issued

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists