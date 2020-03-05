Search

'Solid queues' forming following lane closure on A47

PUBLISHED: 17:39 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 05 March 2020

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England.

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England.

Highways England

Motorists are facing setbacks of up to 20 minutes following an accident on the A47.

A lane closure is currently in place on the Norwich - southern bypass following an accident near the Thickthorn roundabout on Thursday evening.

Currently diversions are in place to divert traffic off the A47.

There are solid queues from Watton Road and motorists are being warned to add 20 minutes to their journey.

The accident is causing a knock on affect as traffic heads into Norwich on the A11 at Cringleford and Eaton.

