'Solid queues' forming following lane closure on A47

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England. Highways England

Motorists are facing setbacks of up to 20 minutes following an accident on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A lane closure is currently in place on the Norwich - southern bypass following an accident near the Thickthorn roundabout on Thursday evening.

You may also want to watch:

Currently diversions are in place to divert traffic off the A47.

There are solid queues from Watton Road and motorists are being warned to add 20 minutes to their journey.

The accident is causing a knock on affect as traffic heads into Norwich on the A11 at Cringleford and Eaton.