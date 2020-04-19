Search

Advanced search

Soldiers drafted to drive ambulances as NHS comes under pressure from virus

PUBLISHED: 14:37 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 19 April 2020

NHS Paramedic Dave Bacon (left) and Trooper Sam Jones (right) pose for an image representing the working relationship of both the Army and the NHS. Picture: Cpl Danny Houghton

NHS Paramedic Dave Bacon (left) and Trooper Sam Jones (right) pose for an image representing the working relationship of both the Army and the NHS. Picture: Cpl Danny Houghton

UK MOD © Crown copyright 2020 This image may be used for current news purposes only. It may not be used, reproduced or transmitted for any other purpose.

British Army soldiers have been drafted in to drive ambulances to ease the squeeze on the NHS squeeze during the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS Paramedic, Andy Kemp (left) trained solders from 1st Queen’s Dragoon’s Guards on their ambulances and the use of PPE. Picture: Cpl Danny HoughtonNHS Paramedic, Andy Kemp (left) trained solders from 1st Queen’s Dragoon’s Guards on their ambulances and the use of PPE. Picture: Cpl Danny Houghton

Sixty troops from the 1st The Queen’s Dragoons Guards have this week been trained to transfer critically ill patients between hospitals so more East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) staff can stay on the ‘front line’ of fighting the virus.

Marcus Bailey, EEAST’s chief operating officer, praised the soldiers, who are based at Swanton Moreley, near Dereham.

Mr Bailey said: “We are very grateful to the British Army for their support and look forward to working closely with them to keep our patients, staff, volunteers and the wider public safe during this pandemic.

“Covid-19 represents an unprecedented challenge for all of us and we truly appreciate the fantastic support we have received from the military, fire service, the public, businesses and our other partners.”

MORE: ‘There’s a point of no return’ - Thursford Christmas Spectacular organisers ‘optimistic’ show will happen

The troops all have their ‘C’ category driving license, a qualification required to take the wheel of the Jackal patrol vehicles they usually drive.

They have just done a three-day EEAST training course at Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk to learn the ins and outs of ambulance driving, ready to take to the roads across the East of England.

Under the scheme, patients are always accompanied by a critical care team, including a doctor and nurse, and soldiers are not to attend ‘blue light’ emergencies or give medical treatment.

NHS Paramedic Andy Kemp (left) familiarises Trooper Sam Jones (right) on the equipment used in the back of the ambulance and the loading and unloading of the stretcher. Picture: Cpl Danny HoughtonNHS Paramedic Andy Kemp (left) familiarises Trooper Sam Jones (right) on the equipment used in the back of the ambulance and the loading and unloading of the stretcher. Picture: Cpl Danny Houghton

One of those taking part is Trooper Jake Tredgett, 21, who grew up in Norwich and studied Uniform Public Services at Norwich’s City College.

He said: “I joined the regiment straight out of training about a month ago, so I’m really pleased to be involved. I did feel a bit overwhelmed initially, but that passed once I was fully briefed and knew what was expected of me.

“I’m just keen to get on, get out there and do my bit. I grew up in Norwich and Norfolk is my home, so I’m really proud to play my part and help my local community.”

MORE: 7 things you’d (probably) never heard of before coronavirus

NHS Paramedic Andy Kemp (left) shows Trooper Sam Jones the equipment used in the back of the ambulance and the importance of decontaminating the ambulance and clinical equipment.Picture: Cpl Danny HoughtonNHS Paramedic Andy Kemp (left) shows Trooper Sam Jones the equipment used in the back of the ambulance and the importance of decontaminating the ambulance and clinical equipment.Picture: Cpl Danny Houghton

Another Trooper, Sam Jones, 26, said: “I’m just glad to be able to support the ambulance service. We’ve all been fully briefed and we’ve had the training. I’ve got no worries. We just want to be able to help now.”

NHS Paramedics Andy Kemp and Dave Bacon trained soldiers from the 1st Queens Dragoons Guards on the radios used by the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST). Sixty soldiers from Norfolk-based 1st The Queen's Dragoons Guards are supporting the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Cpl Danny HoughtonNHS Paramedics Andy Kemp and Dave Bacon trained soldiers from the 1st Queens Dragoons Guards on the radios used by the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST). Sixty soldiers from Norfolk-based 1st The Queen's Dragoons Guards are supporting the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Cpl Danny Houghton

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

James Debbage from Green Pastures Plant Centre and Farm Shop said the future after coronavirus was unclear. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Speed limits haven’t changed’ - Police hit 132mph on A47 to catch speeding driver

A driver was caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

What to do if you’ve been told to rebook instead of refunding a holiday

Brigitta Naunton, a director of corporate, commericial and banking team, on your rights to getting a refund if your staycation is cancelled. Picture: Howes Percival/Getty

‘There’s a point of no return’ - Thursford Christmas Spectacular organisers ‘optimistic’ show will happen

A scene from last year's Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: THURSFORD

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Google tracking shows where people in Norfolk have been during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

‘Speed limits haven’t changed’ - Police hit 132mph on A47 to catch speeding driver

A driver was caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

James Debbage from Green Pastures Plant Centre and Farm Shop said the future after coronavirus was unclear. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eleven more people die from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Soldiers drafted to drive ambulances as NHS comes under pressure from virus

NHS Paramedic Dave Bacon (left) and Trooper Sam Jones (right) pose for an image representing the working relationship of both the Army and the NHS. Picture: Cpl Danny Houghton
Drive 24