Sold-out production of Merry It Was To Laugh There marks centenary

PUBLISHED: 16:01 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:01 17 November 2018

Last night, a production of Merry It Was To Laugh There was staged to raise funds for St Peters Church, Brooke. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A production hosted at Brooke Village Hall was the back-drop of a poignant commemoration of World War One to mark the centenary of the armistice.

Merry It Was To Laugh There was staged to raise funds for St Peters Church, Brooke.

Actress Christine Absalom of BBC Radio 4’s Home Front, weaved through the conditions and emotions of the soldiers at war and the gut-wrenching tales of their wives and sweethearts awaiting their return,

The production which was scored by Sharon and Alison Rhodes gripped the audience as they intertwined songs from the era.

Keeping in theme with the centenary, the audience were served a dinner of ragout MacConnachie and trench pudding.

The meal was modelled off a familiar menu for men who were on the Front.

The show toured London and Essex in 2014 and was reprised for the special commemorative event.

