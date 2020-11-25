News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Cromer teenager supports local charities

Published: 10:44 AM November 25, 2020   
Sol Rivett, a pupil from Cromer Academy with donations for Cromer Food Bank, Sheringham Food Bank, Cancer Research and FAITH Animal Rescue.

Sol Rivett, with donations for Cromer Food Bank, Sheringham Food Bank, Cancer Research and FAITH Animal Rescue.

A school pupil whose overseas volunteering trip was cancelled because of coronavirus has turned his attention to carrying out charity work closer to home.

Students from Cromer Academy students were left disappointed when Covid-19 forced their volunteering trip to Zanzibar to be called off but after a year of fundraising for the trip, one student, Sol Rivett, decided to concentrate on his own community instead.

Sol Rivett a pupil from Cromer Academy with charity donations

Sol Rivett, using money he had raised for an overseas volunteering trip to support charities closer to home instead.

Using the money he had raised for the trip Sol bought and donated almost a quarter of a tonne of food to Cromer Food Bank and also made donations to Sheringham Food Bank, Cancer Research UK and local animal charity FAITH Animal Rescue.

Sol said: "I’ve enjoyed doing something for my local community and I’m really proud of myself. It feels really good to have been able to give something back."  
Jackie Rivett, Sol's mum, added: "He had received great help from the team at the Co-op who really supported him by letting him hold raffles, tombolas and even a Christmas market at the store. Therefore, he wanted to give back to them by doing something on their behalf - supporting Cromer Food Bank."

Cromer News

