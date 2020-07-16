‘Take care’: Warning as beach works continue

Coastal Partnership East is continuing repair work along Lowestoft South Beach to Pakefield and the North Denes. Picture: Coastal Partnership East Archant

A coastal management team has urged beachgoers to “take care” as repairs and maintenance work continues in Lowestoft.

⚠️Please take care!



There may be soft sand near our recent work to improve navigation markers in #Lowestoft (Claremont Pier to Pakefield).



We expect beaches to return to normal condition soon after the works are complete.



Find out more at https://t.co/ETyxkulXUB pic.twitter.com/7FUdGCjKjE — Coastal Partnership East (@CPE_NandS) July 16, 2020

Coastal Partnership East – which is made up of North Norfolk District Council, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and East Suffolk Council – started repair work along Lowestoft South Beach to Pakefield and the North Denes last week, and this is scheduled to continue.

With repairs and maintenance work undertaken across “coastal protection assets,” the work is focusing on repairs to “eight beach groyne navigation markers and a set of access steps,” according to the coastal management team.

Issuing a warning to people visiting the Lowestoft South beach area, they Tweeted: “Please take care!

“There may be soft sand near our recent work to improve navigation markers in Lowestoft (Claremont Pier to Pakefield).

“We expect beaches to return to normal condition soon after the works are complete.”