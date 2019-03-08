Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Firefighters tackle sofa blaze in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 22:28 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:28 23 May 2019

Fire crews from Norfolk were called to a sofa fire in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Fire crews from Norfolk were called to a sofa fire in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Phil King

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze started by a fire in a garden near Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

The fire was spotted at around 7:30 pm Thursday after flames engulfed a sofa left in a back garden on Hansard Road in Sprowston.

Crews from Earlham and Sprowston attended and after 20 minutes extinguished it using hose reel jets.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Most Read

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk awards name county’s favourite restaurant

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

My great, great grandfather may have been Jack the Ripper

1888... another Jack the Ripper victim found in Whitechapel

Firefighters tackle sofa blaze in Norwich

Fire crews from Norfolk were called to a sofa fire in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk awards name county’s favourite restaurant

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Opening date for new shoe shop in Norwich revealed

Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk. Photo: Google

Firefighters tackle sofa blaze in Norwich

Fire crews from Norfolk were called to a sofa fire in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

‘No misconduct issues’ over three-car police collision

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists