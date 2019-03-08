Firefighters tackle sofa blaze in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 22:28 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:28 23 May 2019
Phil King
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze started by a fire in a garden near Norwich.
You may also want to watch:
The fire was spotted at around 7:30 pm Thursday after flames engulfed a sofa left in a back garden on Hansard Road in Sprowston.
Crews from Earlham and Sprowston attended and after 20 minutes extinguished it using hose reel jets.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Comments have been disabled on this article.