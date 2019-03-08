Firefighters tackle sofa blaze in Norwich

Fire crews from Norfolk were called to a sofa fire in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library Phil King

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze started by a fire in a garden near Norwich.

The fire was spotted at around 7:30 pm Thursday after flames engulfed a sofa left in a back garden on Hansard Road in Sprowston.

Crews from Earlham and Sprowston attended and after 20 minutes extinguished it using hose reel jets.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.