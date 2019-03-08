Search

Influencers given tour of Norwich’s most Instagram-worthy spots

PUBLISHED: 13:13 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 23 March 2019

The group of about 20 people were taken around Norwich on Saturday as part of a national Visit England campaign ahead of English Tourism Week. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Social media influencers have been given a guided tour of Norwich’s most Instagram-worthy spots in a bid to boost the city’s appeal.

The group of about 20 people were taken around Norwich on Saturday as part of a national Visit England campaign ahead of English Tourism Week.

They visited some of Norwich’s most photogenic landmarks including the cathedral, Erpingham Gate, and the market.

Those taking part included Laura Francis, who has more than 4,700 followers on her @Dinky1711 account, and 27-year-old Shelley Hazlewood, whose @shelleybethblog is followed by 1,600 people.

Melanie Cook, from event organisers VisitNorwich, said the influencers were asked to use the hashtag #Mymicrogap when posting images online.

She said the aim of the national event is to encourage millennials to consider taking “micro gap years” in the UK, rather than heading abroad.

