One year on: Hero social care staff thanked for efforts in pandemic

Published: 1:24 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 2:32 PM March 23, 2021

Christine Futter, chief operating officer of Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support and board director of the Norfolk Care Association. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Social care heroes are being thanked for their resilience during the coronavirus pandemic a year after the first lockdown was announced.

Two of Norfolk's leaders in adult social care have paid tribute to their colleagues and volunteers.

Christine Futter, chief operating officer of Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support and board director of the Norfolk Care Association, said: “Almost overnight, established organisations had to adapt what they did and how they did it.

"Voluntary organisations had to create numerous community responses and alongside this, huge effort was made by people to co-ordinate action, issue information advice and guidance, and identify and procure much needed PPE and access to resources.

"But most of all, people went the extra mile to support the need to protect the NHS."

She added the challenge of staff and volunteers supporting people while restrictions remain was not over and staff went above and beyond to help others.

"This anniversary is a chance for us to shine a light on the incredible work the social care sector has done over the last 12 months, and the people who made it possible."

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council, said: “We are often not vocal enough about the huge impact of the social care sector, but the pandemic has reminded everyone just how vital this work is.

"Without the care and support this sector provides, there would have been increased hospital admissions and our whole health system could have been overwhelmed.

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"Staff working in social care made enormous sacrifices themselves to support the most vulnerable and worked in areas with exceptionally high levels of need without the usual face to face support of allied health professionals or other organisations. They too are our heroes in fighting this pandemic.

"We want to say a huge thank you to everyone working in social care for their effort, resilience and courage shown in these challenging times.”

He added the past year had shown how many dedicated and committed social care workers were living and working across all communities.