Soapbox racers take to the streets as Mundesley derby returns
PUBLISHED: 15:33 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 21 July 2019
Archant
Dozens of thrill-seekers took to the track for a day of broken wheels and crashes with hay bales.
The first Mundesley Air Scout Group hosted the annual Mundesley Soapbox Derby on Saturday, July 20 on High Street and in Gold Park.
First held more than 30 years ago, the event saw children and adults take to the track in weird and wonderful contraptions.
Group scout leader Anna Hollis said the derby, which raised funds for a climbing wall and storage at the group's headquarters, promised to provide fun for all the family.
She added: "There is always a lovely atmosphere, it brings the community together."
The event ran between 12pm and 4pm and offered refreshments, a licensed bar, barbecue and stalls from community groups in the town.
The event was reintroduced to Mundesley by the scouts group in 2014 after a break of 10 years.