Gallery
Spectacular blanket of snowdrops grace Norfolk's countryside
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
It is one sign that spring is on the way - white blankets of snowdrops strewn across the countryside.
The first crop of the year has bloomed across the region, especially at one particularly famous site, Walsingham Abbey.
At the historical landmark, based between Fakenham and Wells, the flowers have burst into life in their thousands.
The grounds cover around 20 acres of beautiful woodland and are mainly carpeted with ‘common’ snowdrops. There are also clumps of the common double to be found, as well as lesser-known varieties.
The spectacular sight usually attracts visitors from all over the UK and beyond. However, the site is currently open to local residents only due to coronavirus restrictions.
It is unclear why so many snowdrops thrive at the abbey, but the flowers are commonly found at other priories and sites such as Walsingham.
Most Read
- 1 'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling
- 2 When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered
- 3 Family of missing man informed after body found in water
- 4 Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op
- 5 Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft
- 6 Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000
- 7 New mass vaccination centre opening in Norfolk
- 8 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
- 9 Cardiac arrest call sparks rescue operation near beauty spot
- 10 Households with children to get two Covid tests per person every week