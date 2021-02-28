News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Spectacular blanket of snowdrops grace Norfolk's countryside

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 2:54 PM February 28, 2021   
Snowdrops by the priory ruins on snowdrop walk in the Walsingham Abbey grounds, open only to locals

Snowdrops by the priory ruins on snowdrop walk in the Walsingham Abbey grounds, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It is one sign that spring is on the way - white blankets of snowdrops strewn across the countryside.

The first crop of the year has bloomed across the region, especially at one particularly famous site, Walsingham Abbey. 

At the historical landmark, based between Fakenham and Wells, the flowers have burst into life in their thousands. 

Nine-year-old Lily enjoying a carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open onl

Nine-year-old Lily enjoying a carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The grounds cover around 20 acres of beautiful woodland and are mainly carpeted with ‘common’ snowdrops. There are also clumps of the common double to be found, as well as lesser-known varieties. 

The spectacular sight usually attracts visitors from all over the UK and beyond. However, the site is currently open to local residents only due to coronavirus restrictions. 

It is unclear why so many snowdrops thrive at the abbey, but the flowers are commonly found at other priories and sites such as Walsingham.

Snowdrops at the Dell on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the prese

Snowdrops at the Dell on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the prese

A carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The priory ruins on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lo

The priory ruins on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the prese

A carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the prese

A carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown.

Snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Snowdrops by the priory ruins on snowdrop walk in the Walsingham Abbey grounds, open only to locals

Snowdrops by the priory ruins on snowdrop walk in the Walsingham Abbey grounds, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Snowdrops by a bridge on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the prese

Snowdrops by a bridge on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown.

Snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

 

Nine-year-old Lily enjoying a carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open onl

Nine-year-old Lily enjoying a carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Most Read

  1. 1 'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling
  2. 2 When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered
  3. 3 Family of missing man informed after body found in water
  1. 4 Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op
  2. 5 Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft
  3. 6 Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000
  4. 7 New mass vaccination centre opening in Norfolk
  5. 8 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
  6. 9 Cardiac arrest call sparks rescue operation near beauty spot
  7. 10 Households with children to get two Covid tests per person every week
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Picture of James Gray who has gone missing from Norwich.

Family of missing man informed after body found near lake

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Dean Critoph new owner of White Pheasant formerly Lenwade House Hotel

Chef to reopen major hotel that closed amid financial woes

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The National Police Air Service aircraft in the sky above Hethersett and Little Melton on February 25, 2021.

Norfolk Police

Drama as police plane circles villages for missing person

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech

A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus