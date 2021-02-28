Gallery

Published: 2:54 PM February 28, 2021

Snowdrops by the priory ruins on snowdrop walk in the Walsingham Abbey grounds, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It is one sign that spring is on the way - white blankets of snowdrops strewn across the countryside.

The first crop of the year has bloomed across the region, especially at one particularly famous site, Walsingham Abbey.

At the historical landmark, based between Fakenham and Wells, the flowers have burst into life in their thousands.

Nine-year-old Lily enjoying a carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The grounds cover around 20 acres of beautiful woodland and are mainly carpeted with ‘common’ snowdrops. There are also clumps of the common double to be found, as well as lesser-known varieties.

The spectacular sight usually attracts visitors from all over the UK and beyond. However, the site is currently open to local residents only due to coronavirus restrictions.

It is unclear why so many snowdrops thrive at the abbey, but the flowers are commonly found at other priories and sites such as Walsingham.

Snowdrops at the Dell on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The priory ruins on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Snowdrops by the priory ruins on snowdrop walk in the Walsingham Abbey grounds, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Snowdrops by a bridge on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Nine-year-old Lily enjoying a carpet of snowdrops on the snowdrop walk at Walsingham Abbey, open only to locals during the present lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



