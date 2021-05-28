Pupils go purple for bereavement and suicide prevention charities

Published: 1:55 PM May 28, 2021

Children at Snettisham Primary School held a purple day to raise money for Nelson’s Journey and charity Papyrus. - Credit: Ian Burt

Primary school pupils in west Norfolk wore purple in a day of solidarity to raise money for bereavement and suicide prevention charities that support young people.

Children at Snettisham Primary School made the playground a purple haze on Friday, May 21, when they dressed to support two charities which use the colour in their logos.

Pupils held 'purple day' to raise money for Nelson’s Journey, a Norfolk charity helping young people deal with bereavement and raising awareness of issues that could affect them, and charity Papyrus which works to prevent suicide among young people.

The idea was put forward by pupil Ethan O'Donoughoe who knows how important their work is.

Executive headteacher Louise Jackson said: “One of our children has been supported by Nelson’s Journey and they wanted to do something to say thank you and help raise money for the charities."

Pupils raised £103 after paying £1 to wear purple for the day and by selling bookmarks.

For help or support for a young person, contact Nelson's Journey on 01603 431788 or Papyrus on 0800 068 4141.