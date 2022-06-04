Zorbs roll at village Platinum Jubilee fun day

Zorbing on the Memorial Field in front of the church at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Zorbs rolled across a village green as a Platinum Jubilee fun day got under way.

Neil, Isabella and Susan O'Raw at the Platinum Jubilee fun day at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

There was something for all ages at the event on the Memorial Hall Field at Snettisham.

Families enjoy the Platinum Jubilee fun day at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

It was a toss-up who was most excited about taking part in the dog show - the owners or their four-legged friends.

Rosette winners in the three years and under age category in the dog show at the Snettisham Platinum Jubilee fun day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Winner of the first prize rosette in the three years and under category was Molly, a three-year-old Shih Tzu.

Maddy Pilcher, with her Shih Tzu Dolly, who won first prize in the three years and under category in the dog show at the Platinum Jubilee fun day at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Owner Maddy Pilcher, 12, said: "She's so cute, and we spend a lot of time with her. She loves going for walks and being fussed."

Zorbers in a spin at the Platinum Jubilee fun day in Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Villagers are raising funds to replace the Memorial Hall, which was built by soldiers returning to Snettisham from the Second World War in memory of the 15 from the community who did not come home.

Edward Stanton (left), chair of the fund raisers and Peter Bradshaw, chair of the hall trustees at the Snettisham Memorial Hall, which their are raising funds to replace - Credit: Chris Bishop

An appeal to raise £500,000 for the project, which was launched last year by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt, has so far raised more than £40,000.

Edward Stanton, chair of the fund raisers, said: "We're hoping to start building in the autumn of next year, ready for the 2024 cricket season."

