News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Zorbs roll at village Platinum Jubilee fun day

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:00 PM June 4, 2022
Snettisham Jubilee

Zorbing on the Memorial Field in front of the church at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Zorbs rolled across a village green as a Platinum Jubilee fun day got under way.

Snettisham Jubilee

Neil, Isabella and Susan O'Raw at the Platinum Jubilee fun day at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

There was something for all ages at the event on the Memorial Hall Field at Snettisham.

Snettisham Jubilee

Families enjoy the Platinum Jubilee fun day at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

It was a toss-up who was most excited about taking part in the dog show - the owners or their four-legged friends.

Snettisham Jubilee

Rosette winners in the three years and under age category in the dog show at the Snettisham Platinum Jubilee fun day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Winner of the first prize rosette in the three years and under category was Molly, a three-year-old Shih Tzu. 

Snettisham Jubilee

Maddy Pilcher, with her Shih Tzu Dolly, who won first prize in the three years and under category in the dog show at the Platinum Jubilee fun day at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Owner Maddy Pilcher, 12, said: "She's so cute, and we spend a lot of time with her. She loves going for walks and being fussed."

Snettisham Jubilee

Zorbers in a spin at the Platinum Jubilee fun day in Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Villagers are raising funds to replace the Memorial Hall, which was built by soldiers returning to Snettisham from the Second World War in memory of the 15 from the community who did not come home.

Snettisham Jubilee

Edward Stanton (left), chair of the fund raisers and Peter Bradshaw, chair of the hall trustees at the Snettisham Memorial Hall, which their are raising funds to replace - Credit: Chris Bishop

An appeal to raise £500,000 for the project, which was launched last year by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt, has so far raised more than £40,000.

Most Read

  1. 1 Yellow weather warning issued across Norfolk for last day of jubilee
  2. 2 Shock as two lorry trailers appear and tower over gardens
  3. 3 Inmate gets extra time for disgusting 'potting' of prison officer
  1. 4 Dogs face ban from popular Norfolk beach
  2. 5 Wymondham jubilee event cancelled due to forecast thunderstorms
  3. 6 Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk
  4. 7 Double stabbing prompts fears over crime spike in suburbs
  5. 8 Fears £77m new schools bid could be hit by halt on new homes
  6. 9 Norfolk health leader says women's problems dismissed as 'benign'
  7. 10 Farke returns to management with Gladbach

Edward Stanton, chair of the fund raisers, said: "We're hoping to start building in the autumn of next year, ready for the 2024 cricket season."

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.



The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk once again this week

Norfolk Live News

What time will the Red Arrows and Spitfires be flying over Norfolk today?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Simon Bailey and Karen Heywood have both been honoured in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours.

The full list of Norfolk people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norwich city centre was full of Christmas shoppers. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Five confirmed cases of monkeypox in East of England

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon