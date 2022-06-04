Zorbs roll at village Platinum Jubilee fun day
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Zorbs rolled across a village green as a Platinum Jubilee fun day got under way.
There was something for all ages at the event on the Memorial Hall Field at Snettisham.
It was a toss-up who was most excited about taking part in the dog show - the owners or their four-legged friends.
Winner of the first prize rosette in the three years and under category was Molly, a three-year-old Shih Tzu.
Owner Maddy Pilcher, 12, said: "She's so cute, and we spend a lot of time with her. She loves going for walks and being fussed."
Villagers are raising funds to replace the Memorial Hall, which was built by soldiers returning to Snettisham from the Second World War in memory of the 15 from the community who did not come home.
An appeal to raise £500,000 for the project, which was launched last year by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt, has so far raised more than £40,000.
Most Read
- 1 Yellow weather warning issued across Norfolk for last day of jubilee
- 2 Shock as two lorry trailers appear and tower over gardens
- 3 Inmate gets extra time for disgusting 'potting' of prison officer
- 4 Dogs face ban from popular Norfolk beach
- 5 Wymondham jubilee event cancelled due to forecast thunderstorms
- 6 Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk
- 7 Double stabbing prompts fears over crime spike in suburbs
- 8 Fears £77m new schools bid could be hit by halt on new homes
- 9 Norfolk health leader says women's problems dismissed as 'benign'
- 10 Farke returns to management with Gladbach
Edward Stanton, chair of the fund raisers, said: "We're hoping to start building in the autumn of next year, ready for the 2024 cricket season."
Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.