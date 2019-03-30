‘Plumes of smoke going up into the sky’: 40 firefighters tackle house fire in west Norfolk

Ten fire crews were called to the house fire in Longview Close, Snettisham. Picture: Jon Clifton Jon Clifton

Ten fire crews were called to battle a house fire in west Norfolk.

Fire appliances from Heacham, Hunstanton, Massingham, Terrington, King’s Lynn and Fakenham were called to the burning building in Longview Close, Snettisham at 8.25am on Saturday.

Neighbours are believed to have helped one occupant, an elderly man, out of the property.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform, hose reel jets, mains jets and breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

A reporter at the scene said the roof of the two-storey, semi-detached house appeared to have fallen in and there was also some damage to the neighbouring property.

Philip Wakefield, 56, who lives opposite the house, said he was out in his yard when he heard the property’s fire alarm going off.

“I looked over and there were plumes of smoke going up into the sky,” he said.

“I also went to knock on the door of the neighbouring house where a woman in her mid-50s lives and got her out of her house as the fire was spreading.”

Mr Wakefield, a self-employed handyman, set up a stand outside his property from which he has been serving biscuits and cups of tea and coffee to the firefighters. He estimates he has served at least 30 hot drinks.

“They are working so hard, bless them. They are doing a wonderful job and have come from all parts of the county, from Terrington St John, Fakenham and King’s Lynn,” he said.

Police officers also attended the scene, but a spokesman for Norfolk Police said there are no reports of anyone trapped in the building as the occupants were believed to have been out when the fire started.

Lynn Road will be closed at the junction with Church Road while firefighters tackle the blaze.

Lynx Buses tweeted to say that its 34, 35 and 36 services are currently being diverted via Strickland Avenue due to the road closure so cannot serve The Grapes in Snettisham.