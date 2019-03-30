Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Plumes of smoke going up into the sky’: 40 firefighters tackle house fire in west Norfolk

30 March, 2019 - 10:48
Ten fire crews were called to the house fire in Longview Close, Snettisham. Picture: Jon Clifton

Ten fire crews were called to the house fire in Longview Close, Snettisham. Picture: Jon Clifton

Jon Clifton

Ten fire crews were called to battle a house fire in west Norfolk.

Fire appliances from Heacham, Hunstanton, Massingham, Terrington, King’s Lynn and Fakenham were called to the burning building in Longview Close, Snettisham at 8.25am on Saturday.

Neighbours are believed to have helped one occupant, an elderly man, out of the property.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform, hose reel jets, mains jets and breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

A reporter at the scene said the roof of the two-storey, semi-detached house appeared to have fallen in and there was also some damage to the neighbouring property.

Philip Wakefield, 56, who lives opposite the house, said he was out in his yard when he heard the property’s fire alarm going off.

“I looked over and there were plumes of smoke going up into the sky,” he said.

“I also went to knock on the door of the neighbouring house where a woman in her mid-50s lives and got her out of her house as the fire was spreading.”

Mr Wakefield, a self-employed handyman, set up a stand outside his property from which he has been serving biscuits and cups of tea and coffee to the firefighters. He estimates he has served at least 30 hot drinks.

“They are working so hard, bless them. They are doing a wonderful job and have come from all parts of the county, from Terrington St John, Fakenham and King’s Lynn,” he said.

Police officers also attended the scene, but a spokesman for Norfolk Police said there are no reports of anyone trapped in the building as the occupants were believed to have been out when the fire started.

Lynn Road will be closed at the junction with Church Road while firefighters tackle the blaze.

Lynx Buses tweeted to say that its 34, 35 and 36 services are currently being diverted via Strickland Avenue due to the road closure so cannot serve The Grapes in Snettisham.

Most Read

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Which Norfolk secondary schools have the most empty places for the new intake?

The Hewett Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, was one of the Norfolk secondary schools to have more than 20pc of its places unfilled for the 2019/20 year seven intake. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Solar panel scam warning issued by watchdogs after attempts to con Norfolk people

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk not to fall for a scam over solar panels. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Fly-tippers target RSPCA charity shop

Rubbish dumped in the RSPCA's bin included an item which identified a business Picture: Submitted

‘We always have hope’ - parents of murdered mum Michelle Bettles reveal new clue

John Bettles visits the grave of his daughter Michelle Bettles who was murdered in 2002. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fourth crash in six hours on A47

A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: NARS

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Which Norfolk secondary schools have the most empty places for the new intake?

The Hewett Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, was one of the Norfolk secondary schools to have more than 20pc of its places unfilled for the 2019/20 year seven intake. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crack under pressure? Not a chance, insists City chief Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wants no let up against Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

‘Plumes of smoke going up into the sky’: 40 firefighters tackle house fire in west Norfolk

Ten fire crews were called to the house fire in Longview Close, Snettisham. Picture: Jon Clifton

Man arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs

Police arrested a man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs near Weavers Lane, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists