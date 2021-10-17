News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Vulnerable man reported missing from Snettisham home

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:40 AM October 17, 2021   
John Owen Davies from Snettisham near King's Lynn was reported missing to Norfolk Police in the late afternoon of October 16

John Owen Davies was reported missing in the late afternoon of October 16, 2021. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man who is considered vulnerable has been reported missing from his home in Snettisham.

John Owen Davies was last seen at his home address in Brent Avenue at 5.40pm on Saturday, October 16.

The 40-year-old is considered vulnerable and police are concerned for his welfare as no one has heard or seen from him since the late afternoon.

Mr Davies is described as white, with receding short brown hair, of medium build, and was wearing square framed glasses, a grey Co-op jacket and dark trousers when he went missing.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Mr Davies since he went missing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information or who knows his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101, quoting incident number 448 of October 16.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
  2. 2 Couple fined £400 for digging up 8,000 Norfolk bluebells
  3. 3 Hundreds more trees on route of Norwich NDR have died
  1. 4 BBC Autumnwatch returns to Norfolk for another season
  2. 5 950-home bid takes step forward after £7m developer contribution agreed
  3. 6 What might happen to former Debenhams store in city centre?
  4. 7 'I remember shutting down' - Singer on cancer diagnosis at Norfolk hospital
  5. 8 Woman left 'penniless' while waiting five weeks for first pension payment
  6. 9 What does the ice-cream man do during winter?
  7. 10 Road closed after crash involving car and two tractors
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police described the crash on Lynn Road as "very serious".

Norfolk Live

12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

person
The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Norfolk Live

Man dies following crash between tractor and car

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The A146 south of Norwich has been closed

Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon