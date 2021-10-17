Vulnerable man reported missing from Snettisham home

Published: 7:40 AM October 17, 2021

John Owen Davies was reported missing in the late afternoon of October 16, 2021. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man who is considered vulnerable has been reported missing from his home in Snettisham.

John Owen Davies was last seen at his home address in Brent Avenue at 5.40pm on Saturday, October 16.

The 40-year-old is considered vulnerable and police are concerned for his welfare as no one has heard or seen from him since the late afternoon.

Mr Davies is described as white, with receding short brown hair, of medium build, and was wearing square framed glasses, a grey Co-op jacket and dark trousers when he went missing.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Mr Davies since he went missing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information or who knows his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101, quoting incident number 448 of October 16.