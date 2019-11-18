Fire crews called to house blaze
PUBLISHED: 17:01 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 18 November 2019
More than 15 firefighters have tackled a house blaze this afternoon.
Crews from Heacham, Hunstanton and King's Lynn attended the house fire on Bewick Close in Snettisham.
Fire crews tackled the flames for over an hour and were forced to use breathing equipment
Once the fire was extinguished with hose reel jets a thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots.
Crews were on the scene for over an hour.
