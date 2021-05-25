Video
Amazing video of kestrel that appears to be balancing on its beak
- Credit: Graeme Cameron
This up-close footage captures the remarkable way in which a kestrel prepares to swoop for his prey.
The beautiful bird of prey was spotted on the CCTV cameras at Snetterton Circuit, just off the A11 between Attleborough and Thetford.
Graeme Cameron, who works at the track in race control, was quick enough to spot it "in hunting mode" and zoomed in for a closer look.
The kestrel's wings and body were being blown about in the wind, but the hovering hunter was staring intently at the ground and was able to keep its head almost perfectly still.
It was even unperturbed by the motorcycles seen on the track in the background.
Exactly what the kestrel had spotted on the ground remains a mystery, though they generally eat field voles as well as mice, shrews, small birds and occasionally insects.
Most Read
- 1 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
- 2 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
- 3 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
- 4 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
- 5 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
- 6 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
- 7 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan
- 8 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
- 9 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
- 10 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'