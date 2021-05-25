Amazing video of kestrel that appears to be balancing on its beak

Video

Published: 3:02 PM May 25, 2021

This kestrel was videoed up close as it hunted for prey at Snetterton Circuit. - Credit: Graeme Cameron

This up-close footage captures the remarkable way in which a kestrel prepares to swoop for his prey.

The beautiful bird of prey was spotted on the CCTV cameras at Snetterton Circuit, just off the A11 between Attleborough and Thetford.

Graeme Cameron, who works at the track in race control, was quick enough to spot it "in hunting mode" and zoomed in for a closer look.

The kestrel's wings and body were being blown about in the wind, but the hovering hunter was staring intently at the ground and was able to keep its head almost perfectly still.

It was even unperturbed by the motorcycles seen on the track in the background.

Exactly what the kestrel had spotted on the ground remains a mystery, though they generally eat field voles as well as mice, shrews, small birds and occasionally insects.