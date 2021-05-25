News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Amazing video of kestrel that appears to be balancing on its beak

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:02 PM May 25, 2021   
This kestrel was videoed up close as it hunted for prey at Snetterton Circuit.

This kestrel was videoed up close as it hunted for prey at Snetterton Circuit. - Credit: Graeme Cameron

This up-close footage captures the remarkable way in which a kestrel prepares to swoop for his prey.

The beautiful bird of prey was spotted on the CCTV cameras at Snetterton Circuit, just off the A11 between Attleborough and Thetford.

Graeme Cameron, who works at the track in race control, was quick enough to spot it "in hunting mode" and zoomed in for a closer look.

The kestrel's wings and body were being blown about in the wind, but the hovering hunter was staring intently at the ground and was able to keep its head almost perfectly still.

It was even unperturbed by the motorcycles seen on the track in the background.

Exactly what the kestrel had spotted on the ground remains a mystery, though they generally eat field voles as well as mice, shrews, small birds and occasionally insects.

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
  2. 2 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
  3. 3 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
  1. 4 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
  2. 5 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
  3. 6 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
  4. 7 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan
  5. 8 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
  6. 9 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
  7. 10 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus