Dog charity celebrates rehoming 10,000th dog
- Credit: Dog's Trust
Staff at the Dog's Trust Snetterton Rehoming Centre have celebrated reaching an impressive milestone after rehoming their 10,000th dog.
Six-year-old Bobby, a black flat-coated retriever cross, arrived at the centre in June, after being transferred from another dog welfare organisation.
And after nearly three months at the centre, Bobby is now with his new owners at home.
Rehoming centre manager, Dianne McLelland-Taylor, said “It’s amazing to think that we’ve rehomed 10,000 dogs from here over the years.
“While at the centre Bobby was very charming and whoever he met fell for his fun and loving nature. It was a real joy to care for him and it’s wonderful to hear how well he’s doing in his new home."
New owners James Edwards and Annabel Patterson, from Newmarket, in Suffolk, said Bobby has "found his forever home".
“Bobby is doing fantastically well. He's settled in more quickly than we expected and knows this is now his home.
“We found the adoption process very straightforward. Everybody we spoke to or met at the Dogs Trust were incredibly friendly and helpful too.”
Most Read
- 1 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
- 2 What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?
- 3 Norfolk farmer still at work on the harvest as he turns 90
- 4 Did you know these 11 celebrities supported Norwich City?
- 5 First look inside Norwich's new Greek restaurant
- 6 Gone Fishing: Comedy duo cast their rods in Norfolk again
- 7 Police officer dismissed after possessing 'despicable' indecent images
- 8 Developers snap up land for 8,700 new homes
- 9 When the Red Arrows will fly over Norfolk AGAIN this week
- 10 Man dies after being pulled from river in Thetford