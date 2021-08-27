News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dog charity celebrates rehoming 10,000th dog

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:23 PM August 27, 2021    Updated: 1:33 PM August 27, 2021
Snetterton Dog's trust, in Norfolk, rehome their 10,000th dog

Bobby with his new family, James Edwards and Annabel Patterson at Snetterton Dog's Trust Rehoming Centre. - Credit: Dog's Trust

Staff at the Dog's Trust Snetterton Rehoming Centre have celebrated reaching an impressive milestone after rehoming their 10,000th dog.

Six-year-old Bobby, a black flat-coated retriever cross, arrived at the centre in June, after being transferred from another dog welfare organisation. 

And after nearly three months at the centre, Bobby is now with his new owners at home.

Snetteron Dog's Trust rehomed 10,000th dog to couple from Newmarket, Suffolk

Bobby is having lots of fun at his new home in Newmarket - Credit: Dog's Trust

Rehoming centre manager, Dianne McLelland-Taylor, said “It’s amazing to think that we’ve rehomed 10,000 dogs from here over the years.

“While at the centre Bobby was very charming and whoever he met fell for his fun and loving nature. It was a real joy to care for him and it’s wonderful to hear how well he’s doing in his new home."

New owners James Edwards and Annabel Patterson, from Newmarket, in Suffolk, said Bobby has "found his forever home".

Snetterton Dog's Trust rehomed Bobby to Newmarket

Bobby is the 10,000th dog Snetterton Dog's Trust have rehomed - Credit: Dog's Trust


“Bobby is doing fantastically well. He's settled in more quickly than we expected and knows this is now his home. 

“We found the adoption process very straightforward. Everybody we spoke to or met at the Dogs Trust were incredibly friendly and helpful too.” 




