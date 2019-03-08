Search

Biker seriously injured in Snetterton crash remains on life support

PUBLISHED: 10:19 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 17 August 2019

Aaron Clifford was seriously injured in a crash at Snetterton Circuit. Picture: BSB/Dacid Yeomans

A motorbike rider remains in a critical condition on life support almost a month after a horror crash at Snetterton Circuit.

An online campaign has raised money for Aaron Clifford's recovery and towards the East Anglia Air Ambulance. Picture: GofundmeAn online campaign has raised money for Aaron Clifford's recovery and towards the East Anglia Air Ambulance. Picture: Gofundme

Aaron Clifford was in an accident involving two other riders, Adam Hartgrove and Charlie Morris, along the Senna Straight during the warm-up lap of the National STK600 race at the racetrack on July 21.

The 19-year-old was placed into an induced coma by the British Superbike (BSB) medical team before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The Irish rider, from Duleek, had been connected to an ECMO machine which bypasses his lungs and oxygenates his blood as doctors fought to stabilise his condition.

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British SuperbikesThe race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Mr Clifford's family said he remains critical but that there had been some signs of progress and that they hope he will be woken from his coma.

In a statement they said: "Yesterday they removed the ECMO which was the machine working as an artificial lung. This is a good step in the right direction.

"Although the ECMO is off he is still on full life support and is in critical condition in Royal Papworth Critical Care Unit. In the coming days he will be moved back to Addenbrooke's Hospital to their NCCU (Neuroscience Critical Care Unit) and hopefully they will wake him up, this may take some time.

The crash involving Aaron Clifford occured on along the Senna Straight at the Snetterton Circuit during the warm-up lap. Picture: Motorsport VisionThe crash involving Aaron Clifford occured on along the Senna Straight at the Snetterton Circuit during the warm-up lap. Picture: Motorsport Vision

"He hasn't had any progress on the broken bones in the last few weeks other than keeping him comfortable so there will be a number of surgeries in the coming weeks for this as well."

The seriousness of the rider's injuries were only revealed a week after the crash and include a serious head injury, both cheek bones broken, a collapsed left lung, broken sternum, multiple broken ribs, both wrists and right arm broken, shattered left femur, broken neck, and dislocated pelvis.

He has already undergone emergency surgeries including inserting plates into his legs and arms to start to fix the breaks.

An online fundraising campaign to "help with Aaron's recovery and the long road ahead" has already raised £22,000, with the family saying 10pc of the total raised will be donated to East Anglia Air Ambulance.

His family said: "All of the family are absolutely overwhelmed by the support you are all showing Aaron. The care he is being given here in Cambridge is unbelievable. I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone."

