Circuit 'disappointed' at government for banning spectators at sport events

A Norfolk racing circuit has hit out at the government's decision to not allow spectators at sports events, despite allowing other sectors to ease from Monday.

Snetterton Circuit has questioned the government's decision not to allow fans back into spectator areas at its track, despite theme parks and zoos being allowed to operate.

New guidance was issued by the government on Tuesday, April 6 stating that spectators will be banned from attending sporting events - even at a grassroots level - until May 17.

The news means Snetterton Circuit, which hosts the British Superbike Championship, British Touring Car Championship, British GT Championship, and Truck Racing, will now have to hold events between April 12 and May 17 behind closed doors.

A spokesperson from MSV, which owns Snetterson Circuit, said: "Whilst outdoor attractions like zoos and theme parks can reopen, and events such as boot fairs, steam rallies and food festivals can take place with up to 4,000 visitors per day, a specific ban has been applied to spectators at sports events.

"MSV is incredibly disappointed by this development. The UK government is now actively encouraging people to get outside and enjoy the fresh air, and circuit venues are by their very nature wide-open spaces like parks, with ample room to enable social distancing across dozens of spectator viewing areas.

"Nevertheless, we must comply with this new guidance and all affected customers will be contacted by email with options on how to manage their booking - including obtaining refunds."



Spectators will be welcome at all MSV race events from Saturday, May 22, in compliance with COVID-secure guidance issued by the government at that time.

Access to all working areas such as the paddocks, pit lanes and garages will be limited to competitors, volunteer officials, marshals, and those providing a service at the event, until further notice.

Ticket sales for events due to take place between May 17 and June 21 will be limited and must be purchased in advance.

MSV anticipates that from June 21 all limits on the number of race event attendees will be removed and the vast majority of major race meetings are now scheduled to take place after this date.