Racing driver dies after crash at circuit

Published: 2:58 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 3:30 PM July 6, 2021

A driver has died from his injuries after a crash at a Norfolk racing circuit over the weekend.

Norfolk Police were called to Snetterton Circuit, which is located just off the A11, around 5.50pm on Sunday.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers attended and carried out initial enquiries on behalf of Breckland Council and Motorsport UK who will investigate the incident."

The fatal accident took place during the British Automobile Racing Club Citroen C1 Racing Series event.

A statement from Motorsport UK said: "Motorsport UK, together with the event organiser, has begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the driver's family, the organisers of the event, and other members of the motorsport community who were present."

The British Automobile Racing Club [BARC] said it is working with the national governing body, Motorsport UK and the police to understand the circumstances of the incident.

A statement by BARC said: "The C1 Racing Club has quickly grown into a strong and close-knit community since its creation in 2018 and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected.

"Our thoughts are also with the volunteer marshals and rescue crews who were involved in the event and we are offering them all our support at this difficult time."

The driver has not yet been identified.











