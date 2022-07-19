Six crews called to blaze in field near Norfolk village
Published: 6:38 PM July 19, 2022
- Credit: Annie Tempest
Thick smoke billowed into the air after a fire broke out near a Norfolk village.
Six crews remain at a field fire beside the Great Ryburgh crossroad in the A1067 Fakenham Road.
Reports of the fire were called in just after 3pm on Tuesday near Stibbard.
Crews from Fakenham, Reepham, Hunstanton, Sprowston and Cromer attended the scene.
Some fire engines still remain at the scene.
Police were also called to the incident.
A major incident has been declared by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service after more than 70 reports of fires were reported across Norfolk in a single day.