Six crews called to blaze in field near Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:38 PM July 19, 2022
Firefighters are battling a blaze in a field near Stibbard

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a field near Stibbard, Norfolk - Credit: Annie Tempest

Thick smoke billowed into the air after a fire broke out near a Norfolk village.

Six crews remain at a field fire beside the Great Ryburgh crossroad in the A1067 Fakenham Road.

Reports of the fire were called in just after 3pm on Tuesday near Stibbard.

Smoke could be seen billowing in the distance after a blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon

Smoke could be seen billowing in the distance after a blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon - Credit: Annie Tempest

Crews from Fakenham, Reepham, Hunstanton, Sprowston and Cromer attended the scene. 

Some fire engines still remain at the scene.

Police were also called to the incident.

Six fire crews were called to the scene beside the Great Ryburgh crossroad

Six fire crews were called to the scene beside the Great Ryburgh crossroad - Credit: Annie Tempest

A major incident has been declared by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service after more than 70 reports of fires were reported across Norfolk in a single day.

