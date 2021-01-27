School applies to demolish swimming pool

Published: 10:39 AM January 27, 2021

Smithdon High School at Hunstanton, which has applied to demolish its swimming pool - Credit: Ian Burt

A Norfolk secondary school wants to demolish its swimming pool because it is no longer viable to maintain it.

Smithdon High School, at Hunstanton, is a Grade II listed building because it is considered one of the most architecturally-significant buildings of the 20th century.

But the designation does not include the pool, which is housed in a single-storey building on the Downs Road site.

In its planning application, the school's agents Russen and Turner state: "The swimming pool has remained unused for many years and the condition of the structure does not meet current safety standards. Maintaining the swimming pool is now economically unviable."

The school, built in the 1950s, is heralded as an example of the New Brutalism school of architecture with its welded steel frame and exposed plumbing.

More than £1m has been spent on refurbishing the campus during lockdown.