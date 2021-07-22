News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Students hit dance floor as delayed prom goes ahead

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:41 PM July 22, 2021   
Smithdon prom

Students from the Class of '21 arrive for Smithdon High School's prom at Knights Hill Hotel - Credit: Smithdon High School

Students danced the night away when their delayed high school prom could finally go ahead.

Smithdon High School leavers came together for the last time at Knights HIll Hotel, in King's Lynn.

Smithdon High School prom

Students arriving at Smithdon High School's prom - Credit: Smithdon High School

An array of beautiful dresses and stylish, extravagant suits were on display as parents watched the procession of cars drop off excited students, in anticipation of their final congregation as one whole year group. Two students, Charlie and Cameron, were even transported to the prom by a hearse.

Smithdon High School prom

Smithdon High School's prom was delayed because of Covid - Credit: Smithdon High School

The prom, originally planned for earlier in June to celebrate the end of students' time at Smithdon, was finally allowed to go ahead in July. 

Students danced to cult Smithdon classics such as ‘’Sweet Caroline’’ and ‘’Country Road’’ before finishing the evening with the weather appropriate ‘’Summer of 69’’.


Smithdon prom

Students arrived by various means of transport - including this classic car - Credit: Smithdon High School


You may also want to watch:

Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
james paget

Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The crowd enjoying Mabel performing on the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Sh

Norfolk Live

Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A crash on the A140 at Aylsham has closed the road in both directions.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus