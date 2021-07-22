Students hit dance floor as delayed prom goes ahead

Published: 3:41 PM July 22, 2021

Students from the Class of '21 arrive for Smithdon High School's prom at Knights Hill Hotel - Credit: Smithdon High School

Students danced the night away when their delayed high school prom could finally go ahead.

Smithdon High School leavers came together for the last time at Knights HIll Hotel, in King's Lynn.

Students arriving at Smithdon High School's prom - Credit: Smithdon High School

An array of beautiful dresses and stylish, extravagant suits were on display as parents watched the procession of cars drop off excited students, in anticipation of their final congregation as one whole year group. Two students, Charlie and Cameron, were even transported to the prom by a hearse.

Smithdon High School's prom was delayed because of Covid - Credit: Smithdon High School

The prom, originally planned for earlier in June to celebrate the end of students' time at Smithdon, was finally allowed to go ahead in July.

Students danced to cult Smithdon classics such as ‘’Sweet Caroline’’ and ‘’Country Road’’ before finishing the evening with the weather appropriate ‘’Summer of 69’’.





Students arrived by various means of transport - including this classic car - Credit: Smithdon High School



