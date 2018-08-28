Smell of burning in Costessey found to be false alarm

Firefighters were called to reports of a smell of burning in Costessey. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called to investigate a smell of burning in Costessey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crew from Earlham was sent to Norwich Road, Costessey, at just before 5.45pm on Tuesday (January 15) following reports of a smell of burning.

However it was found to be a false alarm.

Meanwhile, crews from Martham and Great Yarmouth attended a small fire in a property in Martham at just after 5.15pm this evening (January 15).

However the fire was extinguished before crews arrived on scene.

Earlier today, two appliances from Thetford assisted Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service with a building fire in Barningham, Suffolk.

They were called to help at just before 3pm.