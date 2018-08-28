Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Smell of burning in Costessey found to be false alarm

PUBLISHED: 19:26 15 January 2019

Firefighters were called to reports of a smell of burning in Costessey. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters were called to reports of a smell of burning in Costessey. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters were called to investigate a smell of burning in Costessey.

A crew from Earlham was sent to Norwich Road, Costessey, at just before 5.45pm on Tuesday (January 15) following reports of a smell of burning.

However it was found to be a false alarm.

Meanwhile, crews from Martham and Great Yarmouth attended a small fire in a property in Martham at just after 5.15pm this evening (January 15).

However the fire was extinguished before crews arrived on scene.

Earlier today, two appliances from Thetford assisted Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service with a building fire in Barningham, Suffolk.

They were called to help at just before 3pm.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Will ‘lovely Spam, wonderful Spam’ be Brexit Britain’s dish of choice?

We asked the people of Norwich if they were stockpiling Spam in the case of a no deal Brexit. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Tearoom announces closure ‘with deep sadness’

Piano Tearoom at Ketteringham Hall has closed. Photo: Courtesy of Piano Tearoom

Body pulled from river confirmed as missing man

Balys Zemaitis, who is missing, from Thetford. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists