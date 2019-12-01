Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze

A general view of Wheatley Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

Emergency crews were called to a house fire which broke out in a kitchen.

The small blaze took place on Wheatley Road, Norwich, just off Dereham Road, at 2pm on Sunday, December 1.

Firefighters from Carrow and Earlham attended the fire which was put out by 2.18pm.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said the fire was contained to an extractor in the kitchen and no other emergency services were called.

He added no-one was injured.