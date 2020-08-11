Search

Small child was in car that crashed into house, police confirm

PUBLISHED: 12:16 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 11 August 2020

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

An infant was in a car that crashed into an occupied house in Dereham.

London Road, which is one of the busiest roads in the town, remains closed after a red Citroën hit the corner of a two storey house at about 11.30am on Monday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Dereham, Carrow and Watton helped free a woman and infant from the car and make the scene safe.

An ambulance and an air ambulance were called and both the woman and child were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Police have confirmed that one person was in the house at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

A spokesperson from The East of England Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to an address in Dereham to reports that a vehicle had collided with a building.

“One woman and one infant were transported to NNUH for further assessment and care.”

Norfolk County Council highways attended the scene on Monday night and have put in a temporary road closure in place.

Access will be allowed for local residents from the Commercial Road end.

Highways officers have no information on how long the road will be closed for as it is the insurance company’s responsibility to make the house safe.

A man, who was in the Market Place when the crash happened, said he heard a “big bang” before emergency services arrived.

He said: “I heard a big bang and was wondering what it was.

“All of a sudden there were emergency services everywhere, there were at least four ambulances and seven police cars.

“The car was wedged right into the corner of the building.

“It’s a terrible accident, I wave at the couple that live in there when they are walking their dogs. I hope they are okay.”

