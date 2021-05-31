Slow-moving traffic building towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday
Published: 10:22 AM May 31, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Traffic is building up on Bank Holiday Monday as people head towards the coast to enjoy the sunshine.
Delays are being reported by AA Roadwatch for those travelling towards the coast in Heacham with average speeds of 10mph.
AA Roadwatch says delays are expected to increase on the A149 eastbound.
Traffic is also slow on the A47 Acle Straight heading towards Yarmouth.
Temperatures are forecast to rise to a high of 23C in Norfolk for the Bank Holiday.
A spokesperson for Norwich-based forecast company Weatherquest said: "For most places it will be a dry and sunny day, with light winds."
Most Read
- 1 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday
- 2 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
- 3 Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow
- 4 'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines
- 5 Police confiscate electric scooter - and remind riders of laws
- 6 Norwich City transfer rumours: Striker and midfielders linked
- 7 'One drug dealer died, another moved in': Couple fearful in their home
- 8 Police seize more bikes being ridden illegally in Thetford Forest
- 9 Rescue teams called to boat fire near coastal beauty spot
- 10 Six of the best circular walks in Norfolk
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus