Slow-moving traffic building towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday

Published: 10:22 AM May 31, 2021

File picture of traffic queues. Roads are expected to be busy on bank holiday Monday. - Credit: Archant

Traffic is building up on Bank Holiday Monday as people head towards the coast to enjoy the sunshine.

Delays are being reported by AA Roadwatch for those travelling towards the coast in Heacham with average speeds of 10mph.

AA Roadwatch says delays are expected to increase on the A149 eastbound.

Traffic is also slow on the A47 Acle Straight heading towards Yarmouth.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to a high of 23C in Norfolk for the Bank Holiday.

A spokesperson for Norwich-based forecast company Weatherquest said: "For most places it will be a dry and sunny day, with light winds."