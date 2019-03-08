Search

Advanced search

'Slippery rails' cause county wide train delays

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 01 November 2019

Greater Anglia cancelled some services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth on Wednesday. Picture: Archant

Greater Anglia cancelled some services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth on Wednesday. Picture: Archant

Archant

Trains running out of Norwich could face delays and cancellations due to 'slippery rails'.

You may also want to watch:

Services running between Cromer and North Walsham will be cautioned to run at reduced speeds on Friday, November 1.

Greater Anglia has said this will cause delays to services between Norwich and Cromer and other delays on some services departing Norwich.

The company said: "Greater Anglia are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich next June. Picture: Rhodes Media

A11 or ALL? Mistake in road markings revealed after two months of roadworks

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Five treated by paramedics after Halloween nightclub fire

Mantra in Prince of Wales Road was evacuated after an electrical fire on Halloween. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Adventure park welcomes 2 millionth visitor

Glowing lanterns and lights illuminate the woods at Bewilderwood during their Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade Picture: Neil Perry / Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists