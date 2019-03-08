'Slippery rails' cause county wide train delays

Greater Anglia cancelled some services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth on Wednesday. Picture: Archant Archant

Trains running out of Norwich could face delays and cancellations due to 'slippery rails'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Services running between Cromer and North Walsham will be cautioned to run at reduced speeds on Friday, November 1.

Greater Anglia has said this will cause delays to services between Norwich and Cromer and other delays on some services departing Norwich.

The company said: "Greater Anglia are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."