Norfolk slimmer sheds 7 stone and beats diabetes in less than one year

Linda Thomas before and after her weight loss. Photo: Sally Foreman Archant

A woman who improved her health after losing weight is urging others to follow her lead.

Linda Thomas, 59, from Hingham, joined Hingham Slimming World Group in January 2018 and has since lost more than seven stone, dropping more than six dress sizes.

Her change of eating and exercise habits came after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol.

Mrs Thomas’s GP suggested giving Slimming World a try and offered her a 12-week referral. With the seriousness of her diagnosis having hit home, she decided there was nothing to lose and joined the Hingham group.

“I was pretty nervous on my first night but, from the moment I walked into the group, everyone made me feel really welcome,” said Mrs Thomas.

“Now those strangers have become a whole set of new friends - my Slimming World family, willing me on to do well each week.”

Having made the necessary lifestyle changes, Mrs Thomas’ diabetes is in remission and can now be managed by diet alone.

Mrs Thomas said: “My GP and the nursing team at Hingham Surgery are absolutely astonished by what I have achieved in such a short space of time. It’s been so easy, by making a few small changes to the way I cook my favourite meals, I can ensure they’re still filling, full of flavour and good for my waistline too.”

Now she is managing her health the next step for Mrs Thomas is inspiring others to do the same.

She said: “If anything, I’d say to anyone to just give it a go. It might just change your life like it has mine.”

Mrs Thomas’ Slimming World Consultant, Sally Foreman, said: “Helping people to lose weight is an incredible job: so rewarding. To see Linda blossom over the weeks has been amazing. She’s not only lost weight but, she’s improved her health beyond compare.”

Diabetes UK suggests that people with diabetes follow the same kind of healthy, balanced diet that is recommended for the rest of the population and Slimming World consultants are provided with information on how best to support members who have diabetes.