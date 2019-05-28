Norwich man's dramatic weight loss scoops him award

A man from Norwich has scooped an award from his slimming group after shedding more than three stone.

Before and after Sean Barron's weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Before and after Sean Barron's weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Sean Barron was 16st 8lbs when he joined Bignold's Slimming World group in September 2018.

Just nine months on, he has dropped to 13st and been crowned Bignold's Man of the Year for his three-and-a-half stone weight loss.

Mr Barron, 51, said the lifestyle changes he made with the help of the group have resulted in him feeling 'like a different person' after years of unhappiness.

He said: "Deep down I'd been unhappy with my weight for some time but it took me a long time to face up to it, and then when I did admit to myself that I wanted to lose weight I still didn't want to ask for help.

"I've realised now though that far from being weak, asking for help takes strength of character and getting support to make changes has given me a sense of confidence that is benefitting every aspect of my life.

"I can honestly say I feel like a different person since losing weight."

Anne Rolfe, who leads the group, added: "Sean has done brilliantly and we're all amazed by his transformation, he's a real inspiration to the other members."

The Bignold Slimming World group is held every Tuesday evening at Bignold Primary School in the city centre at 5:30 and 7:30pm.