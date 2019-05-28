Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich man's dramatic weight loss scoops him award

28 May, 2019 - 17:26
Before Sean Barron lost more than three stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Before Sean Barron lost more than three stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Slimming World

A man from Norwich has scooped an award from his slimming group after shedding more than three stone.

Before and after Sean Barron's weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldBefore and after Sean Barron's weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Sean Barron was 16st 8lbs when he joined Bignold's Slimming World group in September 2018.

Just nine months on, he has dropped to 13st and been crowned Bignold's Man of the Year for his three-and-a-half stone weight loss.

Mr Barron, 51, said the lifestyle changes he made with the help of the group have resulted in him feeling 'like a different person' after years of unhappiness.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Deep down I'd been unhappy with my weight for some time but it took me a long time to face up to it, and then when I did admit to myself that I wanted to lose weight I still didn't want to ask for help.

"I've realised now though that far from being weak, asking for help takes strength of character and getting support to make changes has given me a sense of confidence that is benefitting every aspect of my life.

"I can honestly say I feel like a different person since losing weight."

Anne Rolfe, who leads the group, added: "Sean has done brilliantly and we're all amazed by his transformation, he's a real inspiration to the other members."

The Bignold Slimming World group is held every Tuesday evening at Bignold Primary School in the city centre at 5:30 and 7:30pm.

Most Read

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former Dereham Town midfielder signs for Cambridge United

Luke Hannant, pictured during his Dereham Town days, has signed for Cambridge United Picture: Ian Burt

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists