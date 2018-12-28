Search

28 December, 2018 - 10:31
Nicola Chester (left) before her weight loss. Picture Nicola Chester.

Archant

A choir singer who dropped two dress sizes to fit into her perfect red carpet outfit is to help other people lose weight.

Nicola Chester before her weight loss. Picture Nicola Chester.Nicola Chester before her weight loss. Picture Nicola Chester.

Nicola Chester, 39 from Norwich, lost three stone in eight months in order to fit into the dress for a performance with Catton Community Choir in its ‘Night at the Oscars’ show.

The mother-of-two dropped the pounds with the help of the Oak Grove Slimming World group after realising the dress she was planning to wear no longer fit her.

But Ms Chester’s first weigh-in in February was not what she expected as she only lost half a pound.

“I was so disheartened and sat in group crying wondering how I was ever going to achieve my goal,” she said. “Everyone in group was so kind and supportive and gave me the push I needed to get through to the next week in which I won Slimmer of the Week with a two and a half pound loss.”

Nicola Chester (right) at the Catton Community Choir performance in April. Picture Nicola Chester.Nicola Chester (right) at the Catton Community Choir performance in April. Picture Nicola Chester.

By the time of the concert in April Ms Chester had lost more than one and a half stone and had managed to fit into her red carpet outfit.

“It felt amazing to have achieved my goal and I was ready to keep going to reach my final personal achievement target.”

And when the choir performed the show again in September, Ms Chester had lost even more weight and had to buy a new outfit.

She will now be using her own weight loss journey to help others as the new consultant at the Wednesday night Slimming World group at George White Junior School on Silver Road.

