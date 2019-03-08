Search

Woman with cerebral palsy achieves 'virtually impossible' weight loss

PUBLISHED: 16:22 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 10 November 2019

Marie before she lost weight with Slimming World. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Marie before she lost weight with Slimming World. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Slimming World

A Norwich woman who has cerebral palsy has spoken about how losing weight has transformed her health.

Marie after she lost weight with Slimming World. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldMarie after she lost weight with Slimming World. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Marie Cockman, 35, has cerebral palsy and in 2012 she visited her doctor with a number of health issues after losing her mum in 2009 to kidney disease.

With only one kidney herself, and with the diabetes that both her parents suffered with threatening, she was told that she needed to lose weight urgently in order to prevent further deterioration in her own health.

She tried a number of diets herself at home but found that "with no support or accountability, it was virtually impossible to lose weight."

Miss Cockman decided to give her local Slimming World group a try and lost more than two-and-a-half stone, which along with general improvements to her health, enabled her to walk down the aisle as a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding during the summer.

Of her weight loss, Miss Cockman said: "Not only are my blood sugars now completely normal and my health improved, but also my confidence has been restored.

"I used to buy clothes that would just cover me up - now I love shopping and buying clothes that actually fit me. I've made so many new friends and love being part of a great group."

Miss Cockman attends the Tuesday morning Mile Cross group that meets at the Phoenix Centre at 9.30 and 11.30 run by Sarah Loades.

