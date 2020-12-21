Couple lose 12 stone to help start IVF treatment

Published: 6:30 AM December 21, 2020

Steve and Sarah Burbage from Great Yarmouth before their weight loss. - Credit: Sarah Burbage

A couple are one step closer to their dream of having their own family, as together they have lost 12 stone in preparation for IVF treatment.

After three miscarriages and years of heartbreak trying for a baby, Sarah and Steve Burbage, from Great Yarmouth, were forced to turn to IVF.

But after being told they first needed to lose weight, their plans for a family were once again put on hold.

Now, more than a year since they started their weight loss journey, the couple are the healthiest they have ever been.

With the help of Slimming World, Mrs Burbage has now lost five stone and Mr Burbage - who decided to do the diet alongside his wife in support - has lost seven stone.

Mrs Burbage said: “We are having fertility problems and we have been for a long time, which has included three miscarriages. They are not nice and a bit heart breaking.

“When we went to the doctor, she said they will send me to the James Paget, but first I would need to sort out my weight. I was put on a 12 week referral and it went from there.

“I had done Slimming World before and failed at it but this time it it was so much more important.

“I started in the summer 2019 but when the lockdown happened it all seemed to escalate. I was home, we weren't going out for meals, I wasn’t in an office filled with really nice food. I got control of everything we were buying and then it suddenly got really real.”

Sarah Burbage from Great Yarmouth before her 5 stone weight loss. - Credit: Sarah Burbage

On their next appointment, Mrs Burbage said she will be ready to start IVF treatment but said she couldn’t have done it without the support of her husband.

She said: “It seemed like a huge mountain to climb when they said I needed to lose five stone.

“But I couldn't of asked for a better support. Steve has been a really important part of it, by making sure I don’t fall off the wagon and reminding me what I'm doing this for.

“He also did fantastically. He lost 7 stone and he has kept it off.”

Steve and Sarah Burbage from Great Yarmouth have lost a combined total of 12 stone. - Credit: Sarah Burbage

Now the couple are looking to the future and Mrs Burbage said despite what happens she is “immensely proud” of herself.

“It would mean everything to me to be a mum,” she added.

“It’s heart-breaking because we are here, but we have optimism that we are here as well. You just have to role with the punches.

“Even if it doesn’t happen, I did it and I got myself healthy if nothing else.”