Lowestoft band release charity single for mental health support

PUBLISHED: 15:04 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 26 November 2019

Slick Division, performing at the Lowestoft Summer Festival 2017. PHOTO: Mick Howes

A charity single is eying the coverted Christmas number one slot in a bid to support a mental health charity.

Paul Hammond has embarked on a lifelong project to raise money and awareness for mental health organisations. Photo: Paul Hammond.Paul Hammond has embarked on a lifelong project to raise money and awareness for mental health organisations. Photo: Paul Hammond.

Lowestoft-based band Slick Division have teamed up with charity Back 2 Life to release the single, called 'Fractured', which has been climbing the charts since its release on Sunday.

25pc of money raised from the sales will go towards the charity's community fund for mental health, which aims to raise £250,000.

Songwriter Paul Hammond, of Back 2 Life, has battled with PTSD since 2012. He said: "We have linked up with a superb local band who really are up-and-coming and are on the verge of breaking into the big time.

"Before I became ill I had written several songs and we decided to release this one for charity before Christmas.

"The single is fantastic and has every chance of getting into the national top 20.

"Imagine the positive feedback and goodwill factor for Lowestoft if we managed to get the Christmas number one.

"We have received initial rave reviews about the single from the industry."

The single available online through Amazon and iTunes for 99p.

