Rosie's eye for vintage clothing makes her Norwich's market's youngest trader at 18

PUBLISHED: 16:16 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 25 May 2019

At only 18 Rosie Dearlove has opened her own stall at Norwich Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

An enterprising teenager, who has built up her own vintage clothes business at the age of just 18, has become the youngest stallholder on Norwich market.

Slayyy Vintage at Norwich Market. Picture: Victoria PertusaSlayyy Vintage at Norwich Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Many of Rosie Dearlove's friends have headed off to university. But she decided that was not for her and has used her love of fashion to create a burgeoning business.

The former Sprowston High School and Paston College pupil set up Slayyy Vintage on shopping app Depop and, at the weekend, expanded it to a stall on Norwich market.

She said: "I finished my A-levels at Paston last year and there was a lot of pressure to go to university. But there weren't any courses I really wanted to do.

"I have always loved vintage clothing and have been going to charity shops for them all my life, so I decided to start selling them online.

Rosie Dearlove at her stall at Norwich Market. Picture: Victoria PertusaRosie Dearlove at her stall at Norwich Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"I'd been doing that on Depop and it has been going really well, but I wanted something where I could actually see the people as well.

"I was looking around, but shop rents were so expensive. And it just made so much sense to do it on Norwich market, so I took out a lease."

Miss Dearlove, who lives in the city, handpicks the vintage clothes which she sells, while she also reworks clothing.

She said: "It's become quite a trend. It's very sustainable and is essentially recycling clothes.

"I really enjoy it. I'm so glad that I've done this, rather than go off to university, as I think it's what I'd have done when I'd finished anyway. This means I've got started early!"

Miss Dearlove added: "My dad's been doing some DIY on the stall and my mum is brilliant at sewing, so that's been a big help.

"I think I probably am the youngest stallholder on the market, but everyone here has been so friendly. It's a real community here."

Slayyy Vintage is based at stall 36 on the market.

It is currently Love Your Local Market fortnight, which runs until Wednesday, May 29.

Norwich City Council is inviting people to take pictures of the market and its stalls to post on the Norwich Market Facebook page and on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #LoveNorwichMarket

Council bosses will pick their favourite posts, with prizes of market goodies and vouchers awarded to the winners.

