Leading crime writers lined up for popular Slaughter festival

A previous 'Slaughter in Southwold' as the special crime writers' festival attracts the crowds. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Suspense and intrigue will take centre stage in a coastal town as a host of top crime authors unite for the return of a popular festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The seventh instalment of the Slaughter in Southwold crime festival will take place this weekend (June 15 and June 16).

More than 800 tickets have already been sold across the author talks, quiz and murder mystery evening, as the established crime writers' festival will once again feature several renowned crime writers giving talks about their writing.

With the event taking place at Southwold Arts Centre, as part of Southwold Arts Festival, Slaughter in Southwold is organised by Southwold Library manager Charlotte Clark with support from the Friends of Southwold Library and the Crime Writers Association.

This year's packed programme features Kate Ellis, Mick Herron, Jill Dawson, Val McDermid, Mark Dawson, Martin Edwards, Nicci French, Felix Francis and Elly Griffiths.

There will also be a range of other activities on offer including a murder mystery night based on the best-selling Shetland books by Ann Cleeves, a staged murder mystery musical, a crime-themed quiz night and a chance to have a fish-and-chips lunch with the visiting authors.

Charlotte Clark said: "We are proud to bring big-name crime authors to our small corner of Suffolk.

"It's amazing how far people travel now to enjoy the Slaughter weekend, even outside of our library customers, and we hope that this year's seventh Slaughter is bigger and better than ever!"

On Saturday, June 15, Kate Ellis will talk about her latest detective novel, The Boy Who Lived with the Dead, and Mick Herron will talk about his award-winning Slough House novels before Jill Dawson talks about her new novel, The Language of Birds. Val McDermid will discuss her latest Karen Pirie novel, Broken Ground, ahead of a crime quiz night in the evening.

On Sunday, June 16, Mark Dawson will talk about his best-selling John Milton, Beatrix Rose, Isabella Rose and Soho Noir series, and Martin Edwards will talk about his latest thriller Gallows Court before Nicci French - aka Sean French and Nicci Gerrard - discuss their best-selling Frieda Klein series.

Felix Francis will then talk about his latest novel, Crisis, and his other novels that continue his late father Dick Francis' writing legacy. Elly Griffiths will then talk about her latest Dr Ruth Galloway novel, The Stone Circle.

Full details of the programme is available from www.suffolklibraries.co.uk/slaughter or www.ticketsource.co.uk/slaughterinsouthwold

Tickets are available at the library or by calling 01502 722519.