Video

WATCH: Do the EDP’s editors know these ‘fresh’ slang words?

How clued-up are the EDP's editors, Steve Downes and David Powles, on "fresh" slang? Photo: Ella Wilkinson Archant

After the EDP’s millennial reporters smashed yesterday’s word quiz, the tables were turned on the editors, who weren’t so clued-up on the modern lingo.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How clued-up are the EDP's editors, Steve Downes and David Powles, on "fresh" slang? Photo: Ella Wilkinson How clued-up are the EDP's editors, Steve Downes and David Powles, on "fresh" slang? Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Emily Thomson, 23, and Louisa Baldwin, 25, scored an impressive 18 out of 20 in a word quiz earlier this week, which disproved that millennials are the cause of some of our dying language.

But when EDP editors David Powles and Steve Downes - both Generation X born between 1965 to 1980 - took to the stage to test their knowledge on “fresh” slang, they weren’t so “sick”.

•Fleek

•Thirsty

•Sick

•Bae

•Vibey

•Mood

•Peng

•Extra

•FOMO

•JOMO

•Slay

•Butters

•Peng

•Wavey

•Flexing

•Melt

•Muggy

•Lit