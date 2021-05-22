Brave teen's skydive in memory of brother who took his own life

Published: 11:55 AM May 22, 2021

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted - Credit: Archant

The brother of a man who was found in his overturned car on the A47 near Norwich is to take part in a skydive to raise awareness about suicide among young men.

Luke Boorman, 25, from Tolye Road, Norwich, died in January 2020 at the junction with the B1108.

An inquest into his death heard Mr Boorman, who has a daughter Ava from a previous relationship, had some financial problems and found he intended to take his own life.

His brother Thomas Lynn, 19, from Mulbarton, will be taking part in a skydive later this week in support of The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) aimed at tackling suicide amongst young men in the UK.

Thomas Lynn who will be doing a skydive in memory of his brother Luke Boorman who took his own life in January 2020. - Credit: Submitted by Thomas Lynn

He said: "My brother was found in his overturned car on the A47 near Norwich.

"He had been reported missing two days earlier and both his family and friends were utterly devastated when we found out the news.

"Over the next few months, as more information emerged, we found out he had sadly made the decision to take his own life as he felt there was no other solution to his feelings of despair."

Mr Lynn said following his brother's death he wanted to do something to try and help others.

He said: "Raising awareness for suicide, especially how common it is among young men, is really important to me.

"The stigma surrounding men reaching out and asking for help needs to be broken."

Family members issued a similar plea following Mr Boorman's death.

In a statement they said: "As a family we were totally unaware of Luke’s troubles and we wish he had felt able to talk to somebody and get help."

They added: "We also urge anybody who may be feeling low, or having the same thoughts as Luke did, to seek help and talk to somebody."

The skydive is due to take place in Beccles on Wednesday, May 26.

Log on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/spreadyourwings for more details.

CALM runs a free confidential helpline and webchat for anyone who needs to talk, log onto https://www.thecalmzone.net/ or call 0800 58 58 58 for more.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.



