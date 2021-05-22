News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Brave teen's skydive in memory of brother who took his own life

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:55 AM May 22, 2021   
Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted - Credit: Archant

The brother of a man who was found in his overturned car on the A47 near Norwich is to take part in a skydive to raise awareness about suicide among young men.

Luke Boorman, 25, from Tolye Road, Norwich, died  in January 2020 at the junction with the B1108.

An inquest into his death heard Mr Boorman, who has a daughter Ava from a previous relationship, had some financial problems and found he intended to take his own life.

His brother Thomas Lynn, 19, from Mulbarton, will be taking part in a skydive later this week in support of The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) aimed at tackling suicide amongst young men in the UK.

Thomas Lynn who will be doing a skydive in memory of his brother Luke Boorman who took his own life in January 2020.

Thomas Lynn who will be doing a skydive in memory of his brother Luke Boorman who took his own life in January 2020. - Credit: Submitted by Thomas Lynn

He said: "My brother was found in his overturned car on the A47 near Norwich.

"He had been reported missing two days earlier and both his family and friends were utterly devastated when we found out the news.

"Over the next few months, as more information emerged, we found out he had sadly made the decision to take his own life as he felt there was no other solution to his feelings of despair."

Mr Lynn said following his brother's death he wanted to do something to try and help others.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?
  2. 2 Norfolk lorry driver caught grooming by paedophile hunter
  3. 3 Man who stabbed two people in Norwich convicted of attempted murder
  1. 4 Gospel Hall for sale as congregation dwindles
  2. 5 'It's crucifying our industry': Hotel bosses on double-booking tourists
  3. 6 City man who took his own life was 'terribly sad beneath big smile'
  4. 7 Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat
  5. 8 Drug dealer tasered after glassing man and robbing woman
  6. 9 Person injured and road blocked as car, van and HGV crash
  7. 10 Ex-Canaries striker ends talk of Ipswich return with Championship deal

He said: "Raising awareness for suicide, especially how common it is among young men, is really important to me.

"The stigma surrounding men reaching out and asking for help needs to be broken."

Family members issued a similar plea following Mr Boorman's death.

In a statement they said: "As a family we were totally unaware of Luke’s troubles and we wish he had felt able to talk to somebody and get help."

They added: "We also urge anybody who may be feeling low, or having the same thoughts as Luke did, to seek help and talk to somebody."

The skydive is due to take place in Beccles on Wednesday, May 26.

Log on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/spreadyourwings for more details.

CALM runs a free confidential helpline and webchat for anyone who needs to talk, log onto https://www.thecalmzone.net/ or call 0800 58 58 58 for more.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alan Ludar-Smith, 46, was handed down a three year, four-month sentence, at Norwich Crown Court.

Sex offender taken ill in dock after being jailed for string of offences

Christine Cunningham

person
Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man who died last week. Photo: Library

Mum arrested for crime she didn't commit - in city she's never been to

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Richard Harper, former MD of Apple International Inc Ltd

Helicopter firm collapses owing £533k after boss sent to US prison

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter of The Murderers discovered that customers had snuck booze into his pub

'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon