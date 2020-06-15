Search

‘Fantastic ambassadog’ wins Top Dog of Norfolk 2020 competition

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 June 2020

Sky, a greyhound from Downham Market, scooped up the title in Tom and Toto’s 2020. Picture: Lorraine Bullman

Archant

A five-year-old greyhound has been crowned this year’s Top Dog of Norfolk.

Sky, a greyhound from Downham Market, scooped the title in Tom and Toto’s 2020 competition after beating more than 140 entrants.

Lorraine Bullman, Sky’s owner, submitted pictures of her to the Norwich pet care company along with comments about what makes her special.

Ms Bullman said: “Sky is a fantastic ambassadog for greyhounds, regularly attending meet and greet events to raise awareness of greyhounds as great pets.

“She also helps me co-run the Great Global Greyhound Walk, an annual charity event that promotes greyhounds and their sighthound cousins, as great pets.”

This year’s walk has been postponed to Sunday, October 4, when people across the world will “walk together” in celebration of greyhounds to unite people in “their love for this lovely breed.”

Sky will be sharing her prizes with the King’s Lynn Greyhound Trust.

