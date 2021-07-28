Broadband down across Norfolk as Sky internet hit by issue

Published: 8:33 AM July 28, 2021

Sky Broadband appears to be down across, Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of the rest of the country on Wednesday morning. - Credit: Sky

People across Norfolk have woken up to no internet connection in their homes, with Sky customers reporting a service outage.

The DownDetector website shows a huge spike in reports of problems on Sky's service, with more than 1,000 reports by 8am compared to a usual baseline of just seven.

Reports have been sent in from all over the country, with a number of people from Norfolk and Suffolk taking to social media to say they too had been affected.

"Looks like it's down for the whole of Norfolk and Suffolk at least," Reece Brown said.

Katy Bishop reported having "Sky internet and problems with the TV guide in Thetford".

You may also want to watch:

Another user added: "My Sky internet is down in Brandon, Suffolk – is anyone else's down in this area? Sky says on my phone there are no issues in my area, but clearly there must be."

Sky has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.