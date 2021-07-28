Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved

Updated

Published: 8:33 AM July 28, 2021 Updated: 2:26 PM July 28, 2021

Sky Broadband appears to be down across, Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of the rest of the country on Wednesday morning. - Credit: Sky

A problem on Sky's network which saw thousands of households across the region without access to the internet or their TV subscription has been resolved.

Customers across the counties woke up on Wednesday morning to find their service wasn't working.

Sky said it was investigating the issue, as more than 1,000 people had reported a problem on the DownDetector website by 8am, compared to a usual baseline of just seven.

Text messages had also been sent to customers to inform them of the issue, though no timeframe was given as to when it would be resolved.

A Sky spokesperson confirmed that the problem was fixed at 11.35am.

They said: "We have now resolved the issues affecting some Sky Broadband and Talk customers in Norfolk and Suffolk. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused."