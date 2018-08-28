Search

Advanced search

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

PUBLISHED: 11:43 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 05 December 2018

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchel

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchel

Archant

A local journalist “nearly jumped out of his skin” when he spotted a spooky sight in a car parked near the city.

Rob Setchell, from Norwich, shared the image of a prop skeleton with a ghoulish face on Twitter on Tuesday, saying: “Spotted this inside a car in Norwich today and nearly jumped out of my skin. Must have been parked there a while.”

The car, which was otherwise unoccupied, was parked outside a bank in Thorpe St Andrew.

Replying to Mr Setchell’s tweet Hayley Mace joked: “If you get stuck on Grapes Hill behind the queue for Chapelfield car park, that’s entirely likely...”

Have you spotted something surprising in the city? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Dead moth in flour and expired food in fridge - takeaway slapped with zero food hygiene rating

A dead moth was found in a container of flour at Manhattan Pizza and Kebab, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

‘Why won’t you help my dying wife?’ - Man’s 18-month fight for care funding

Robert May, whose wife Sylvia is very ill but struggling to access NHS funding. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Woman assaults staff member in Norwich restaurant and two police officers

Jive Norwich in Exchange Street Credit: Google Maps

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchel

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast